SSC paper leak: Cops arrest another accused

Fourth culprit Rohit Singh worked as a teacher at the coaching centre run by the main accused



Accused Rohit Singh

Within a day of arresting three people involved in leaking a Social Science paper of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, to eight students, the Amboli police nabbed the fourth accused in the case on Wednesday. Twenty-four-year old Rohit Singh, who is an active member of the group, was picked up from his Badlapur residence. After being produced in court, he was remanded to police custody till March 26.

According to the police, Rohit worked as a teacher at Brilliant Classes — a coaching centre run by main accused Firoz Khan. Speaking to mid-day, Daya Nayak, investigating officer of the case, said, "Firoz would first sent the question papers to Rohit through WhatsApp. After that Rohit would prepare the students at the coaching classes within an hour and then send them to their respective examination centers by 10.30 am. Apart from working with Firoz, he also taught at other coaching classes."

Police sources said that four more students were interrogated in the case and others would be questioned after the SSC exam ends on March 24. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the gang would sell the question papers for Rs 2,000-Rs 3,000, and mainly the students who appeared for the exam in the private category bought them.

It has also been found that the gang has already leaked papers of five subjects – Maths, Geometry, Science I & II and History Political Science paper 1 (English).

