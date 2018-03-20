Mumbai: Two students caught with SSC exam paper on their mobiles

Images of the Social Science paper were discovered on their phones almost an hour before the exam's scheduled time



The images of the question paper allegedly sent to the students by one Vinita madam from a coaching class.

Two students taking the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination at Sacred Heart School in Kalyan yesterday, were found with images of the Social Science (English Medium) paper on their mobile phones almost an hour before the examination's scheduled time. The school has approached Titwala police.

The school checked bags and mobile phones of students after receiving a tip-off regarding the paper leak. Albin Anthony, administrator of the school, said, "We received a call that - Masoom Classes and Twinkle Classes - had assured students they would receive the papers by 9.30am on WhatsApp. We found that two students had images of the question paper sent to them by one Vinita madam at around 9.51am, 80 minutes before the board examination." The school officials immediately informed the State Board. Its officials asked them to wait until 10.45am when the question paper bundle would be opened, to verify if those images were of the same paper. They were the same. The state board asked the school to approach the police.

Subhash Borse, Secretary of the Mumbai Division of the Maharashtra State Board said, "While the two students were allowed to appear for the paper, action will be taken against them after the investigation concludes." Senior PI Pradeep Kasbe of Titwala police station could not be reached for comment.

