Mumbai: SSC exam latecomers to face strict action

SSC exams are set to begin today. Representational Picture

With the strict approach towards students arriving late for the Higher Secondary Examination (HSC) helping the Maharashtra State Board conduct the process in a more transparent manner, it has now planned to follow the same for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination scheduled to start on Thursday. Hence, the candidates have to ensure that they reach their respective examination centers in time, or else they would be sent back. A total of 3.83 lakh students would be appearing for the exam.

Following a number of paper leak incidents, with images of question papers going viral on WhatsApp, the Board took a very strict stand this year. For the HSC examination, students were not allowed to enter the exam hall after 11.20 am, while the scheduled start time of the paper was 11 am. Some of the late-comers were checked thoroughly and then let in only after the secretary of the Board gave permission for it.

Speaking to mid-day, Subhash Borse, secretary of the Mumbai division of the Maharashtra State Board, said, "We will continue with the strict procedure, as it helped in the HSC examination process a lot. Heads of examination centres have been issued directives to strictly follow the regulations. They have also been asked to ensure that no malpractice takes place and the examination is conducted smoothly."

