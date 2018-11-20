Mumbai Crime: Two arrested for duping people by offering to exchange demonetised notes

crime

According to the police, the modus operandi of the accused was to call up people having demonetised notes and offer to exchange Rs 2000, Rs 500

The accused Ejaj Khan and Niyaz Khan

The Mumbai crime branch arrested two history-sheeter for cheating people by pretending to sell gold at a low price and exchanging demonetised money. The arrested accused have been identified as Ejaj Khan, 40, a resident of Kalva and Niyaz Khan, 36, a Ghatkopar resident.

The accused were arrested at Ghatkopar after the crime branch unit 7 officials received a specific information. An officer said, "When we interrogated the accused they revealed that they have a history of cheating people. They have cases registered at Pant Nagar, Tilak Nagar and crime branch for cheating people of lakhs of rupees in undetected cases."

According to the police, the modus operandi of the accused was to call up people having demonetised notes and offer to exchange Rs 2000, Rs 500. They also offered people 10 per cent amount extra. The accused then used to ask their target to come at a location for the 'deal'. Once, their target has reached the location, Ejaj used to take the deal forward and Niyaz used to come as a fake police officer to raid the place.

After their 'raid', the accused used to 'confiscate' the money. Sources also revealed that the same accused used to lure people by offering to sell gold biscuits at a low price and when people used to come to buy gold they used to conduct a fake raid and confiscate victim's money.

As per the information, there are numbers of cases registered against them at Mumbai, Thane Gujarat and other places in Maharashtra. The crime branch has handed over the accused to Pant Nagar police for further investigation.

