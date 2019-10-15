Mumbai Crime: Two arrested for killing, looting Malwani woman

Two people were arrested on Sunday for allegedly murdering 47-year-old housewife from Malwani, Kanchan Ajay Singh alias Kanchan Pramod Gupta and looting money she had received from a 'Bishi Chit Fund'.

Kanchan's son, Deepak, 25 had come home at 6:30am on October 8 to find her murdered and her valuables — jewellery and cash — worth Rs 1.5 lakh stolen.

Police arrested Abdul Rehman Sheikh, 23 and Ubaid Sheikh, 22, who allegedly killed Kanchan for Rs 5 lakh she had received from chit funds. Police said that Kanchan used to run the Bishi Chit Fund and had invested in it too. Recently, she had received R5 lakh from the fund and word spread like wildfire in the locality. Rehman and Ubaid, who stay in the same area, got to know about it and hatched the conspiracy to steal the money.

On October 8, the duo entered her house and demanded the money from her. As she refused to budge, they strangulated her and fled with gold earrings, a gold chain and Rs 1 lakh in cash. "Kanchan had been renovating another house nearby and had paid a major portion of the money to the contractor, and as such had less cash on her," said an officer who is a part of the investigating team.

The officer further added, "The accused did not leave a single clue behind. The case was cracked on the basis of technical evidence and human intelligence. We took dump data and eventually zeroed in on the suspects. We then gathered information on them through the local network of informants and arrested them."

Kanchan's post-mortem report from Shatabdi hospital is awaited. As per the preliminary medical report, she was strangulated to death.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates