Mumbai Crime: Two arrested for rape and murder of 28-year-old woman in Vakola

In a shocking incident, the Vakola police arrested a BMC employee and his friend for their alleged involvement in rape and murder of a 28-year-old woman. The accused, identified as Vinod Vishwanath Ghadi (35) and Sunil Sakharam Kadam (35) were nabbed from Thane and South Mumbai respectively. The horrific incident took place on February, 4.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Senior inspector Kailashchandra Awad said, "Sunil Kadam was tracked down from Thane while his associate Vinod Ghadi was traced from Gamdevi in South Mumbai late on Thursday night. They have been booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 302 (murder), 376 (d) (gangrape) and 34 (common intention)."

According to the police officials, Ghadi is a Class IV employee with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), while Kadam is a hawker who sells clothes on the footpath in Vakola-Kalina area. The two are said to be close friends. The incident came to light when Ghadi walked into Vakola police station and informed about a woman's body being found at his residence.

Ghadi, who is a resident of Santacruz (E) lives in Room No 4 at Jay Maharashtra Chawl, which is located on the Datta Mandir Road in Milind Nagar. After Ghadi reported the incident, the body of a 28-year-old woman was recovered from his residence and was then taken to a nearby hospital, where the preliminary reports confirmed the sexual assault on the victim.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the woman was a resident of the same area and knew Ghadi and Kadam well. One fine day, upon Ghadi and Kadam's invitation, the deceased joined the two over food and drinks. "The victim had joined them in the past too," Awad said.

The police's suspicion grew when Ghadi mysteriously disappeared after informing the police about the murder. After a brief search, the Vakola police finally managed to nab Ghadi from Gamdevi, while Kadam was arrested from Thane. The victim's post-mortem report confirmed that she had died due to injuries to her abdomen.

"It is suspected that the accused had hit and kicked her on her abdomen following the sexual assault," the official said. The official also said that the victim was raped multiple times by the accused who were high on alcohol.

