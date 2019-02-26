Mumbai Crime: Two arrested for running imported alcohol bottling plant

crime

The accused used to mix and prepare foreign brand liquors, and then fill into bottles and seal it properly so that they looked like the original.

The Mumbai police have busted a fake high quality imported alcohol bottling plant which was under the jurisdiction of RA Kidwai Marg police station. Police have also arrested two accused in the case. However, the main kingpin is still at large.

According to the police, Wadala police officials received information and acting on the tip-off the officials apprehended a Skoda car at Wadala bridge. Police detained the driver who was identified as Shibin Dinesh, 25, a resident of Kerala. The police then grilled him and after which he revealed the area where they would create fake bottles. A team was formed under the supervision of DCP Rashmi Karandikar.

The team was dispatched at Sewri near RA Kidwai Marg police station and during the search, police found a stock of 10 foreign branded liquor bottles. Police also seized liquor worth over Rs Rs 3.5 lakh and a Skoda car worth Rs 7 lakh. Police arrested a persona named Nishit, a 22-year-old resident of Kerela, from the factory.

Modus operandi

The accused would mix the foreign branded liquors and later seal it tightly in order for them to appear brand new. They would prepare bottles at a cost of Rs 1,000 approximately and then sell it for Rs 10,000 to the dealers. The dealer, in turn, would sell it at the original price which is approximately Rs 13,000-14,000 per bottle. The accused would also deliver liquor as per demand. An officer said, "Some of the liquor has unique features and what would take 8 years to make would be done in 8 minutes."

Santosh Walke ACP Wadala division said, "One certain type of liquor takes 21 years to prepare but the accused would take only 2 to 3 minutes to prepare it. There are other types of liquor which need preservation for 12-15 years but they would hardly take 15 minutes to prepare it."

"They would mix 2-3 types of liquors, then add some colour to it and present it as a foreign liquor," he added.

Rashmi Karandikar DCP port zone said, "We have booked them under sections 336, 420, 328 and 34 of Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Prohibition act 65(E). Now, the police are searching for the other accused who was running the operation."

