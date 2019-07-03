Mumbai Crime: Sewri police arrest two with drugs worth Rs 6 lakhs

crime

Upon seeing the patrolling, the two accused tried to flee but were nabbed by the officer in quick time. A thorough investigation revealed that the two were carrying drugs worth over Rs 6 lakh

The two accused who were arrested by the Sewri police

Recently, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that a special drive will be launched to crack down on peddlers in the city. The decision came in light of the rising drug menace in the financial capital which affects the physical and mental health of the younger generation.

After Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavi's announcement, the city police quickly sprung into action and increased patrolling in isolated areas and possible drug selling and buying locations. According to the sources, while patrolling at Bandar Road in Sewri, police Sub Inspector Kiran Mhandhare spotted two suspects who were on a bike with registered number MH 01 DG 9903.

When the officer asked them to stop the bike for checking, the two were shocked and about to escape but the officer nabbed them and quickly checked them. While checking the two suspects, the officer found a plastic bag which was kept at the side side of the bike.

Upon checking the plastic bag, the police officer found 26.2 kilograms of Ganja worth Rs 5.23 lakh, MD drugs worth Rs 81 thousand, codeine phosphate worth Rs 15,865 and Nitrazepam worth Rs 1309.

Dr. Rashmi Karandikar DCP, Port Zone sais, "We have arrested two people under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and the Sewri police have started the investigations."

The two arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Suleman Shaikh (43) and Nasiruddin Sirajulla (27).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates