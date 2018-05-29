Mumbai Crime: Two bike-borne men held for stealing phone and fleeing at Powai

The incident occurred near D-Mart bus stop at Hiranandani when two people on bike suddenly snatched man's mobile and fled

The Powai police on Monday arrested two accused under mobile snatching case. Complainant Rajiv Ramkeval Prajapati in his complaint told police that the theft occurred on Monday morning between 7.15 am to 7.20 am while he was on his way to work.

The incident ocurred near D-Mart bus stop at Hiranandani when two people on bike suddenly snatched Prajapati's mobile and fled. The beat marshal police caught hold of the accused. The accused are identified as Mohammed Kaif Khan, 27 and Nikhil Sandeep Bichare, 21 years.

The police have arrested both under section 392, 279 and 34 of Indian Penal Code. Senior police Inspector of Powai police station Anil Phopale confirmed the news and said that the stolen items have been recovered and further investigation is on.

