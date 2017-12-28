Mumbai Crime: 2 bike-borne men swipe 6 chains in 30 minutes at Vikhroli, Mulund

Duo on Pulsar snatches gold chains in Vikhroli, Mulund

It was a blur of gold on Tuesday night in Vikhroli and Navghar (Mulund) - two men on a red Pulsar bike targeted senior citizens and fled with six gold chains in 30 minutes. The Navghar police have registered four cases and the Vikhroli cops two.



Representation pic

In Vikhroli, the incident happened near Tagore Nagar no. 7 - Rajashri Hule, 54, out for a walk, lost her 15-g mangalsutra, followed by Bharti Bansode, 53. "My wife was returning home after closing our shop. There were no streetlights in the area; that's when the bikers came and snatched her 12-g mangalsutra," said her husband Bharat.

Then came Vijaya Pedamkar, 67, who was returning home after attending a satsang; her 30-g gold chain was snatched. "She fell down when the snatchers struck. Now, she refuses to step out of the house," said her son Sudhir. Leelabai Gaikwad, 70, was next - she lost her 15-g chain. In Mulund, Jaya Krushanan, 78, walking near Sambhaji Udyan, lost her 80-g gold ornament.

Then, Vanita Wavle, 67, was targeted. "I was out to buy vegetables when I saw a bike speeding towards me. I waited to let it pass, but the pillion rider took my mangalsutra." Senior inspector, Vikhroli police, Sanjay More said, "As there were no streetlights, CCTV footage is poor. Nonetheless, we have formed teams to nab the snatchers."

