Mumbai Crime: Two booked for smuggling drugs worth Rs 15.6 lakh

The peddlers have been arrested under the sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act

The Khar police on Thursday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered drugs worth Rs 15.6 lakhs following a tip-off. The culprits, identified as Dilawar Shaukat Momin, 40, who claimed to be a police informer and Mohd Mustafa Sadikali Shaikh, 48, were found carrying drugs in the former’s Mahindra XUV car at Carter Road.

According to the police, on the basis of a tip, a trap was laid with help of Detection officer API Lonkar, ATC officers PSI Godase and PSI Pawar opposite the Dog Park, Carter Road, Khar, where the peddlers were supposed to deliver the seized drugs.

"The car was parked when the team reached on the spot and while searching eight grams of cocaine worth Rs 48,000 and 378 grams of MD along with cash worth Rs 12,000 was found inside the car which was seized. Both accused were arrested from the spot," said an officer.

The arrested peddlers have previous criminal records with different police stations. The Khar Police arrested both of them under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

