Mumbai Crime: Two brothers steal gold worth Rs 2 crore in Charkop, arrested

The Charkop police have claimed to solve the burglary case of jewellery worth around Rs 1.75 crore that took place in December, 2018. The accused siblings Sharif Sheikh and Aarif Sheikh haling from West Bengal were arrested by the police in connection with the gold theft and setting the office on fire before fleeing the scene.

The accused, Sharif, was an artisan working in the company for the past two years. He visited his native place in West Bengal and returned ten days before the incident, with his younger brother Arif, who he managed to get aboard in the company.

On the day of the crime, they collected pure gold weighing around 6.5 kg and fled by jumping the compound wall of the workshop premises during the wee hours of the day. The compound wall of the building was around 10-12 feet and had barb wires around it. They managed to cut the barb wires and jumped the wall to escape.

"The incident was reported to the Charkop police by the owner Devang Sall and immediately a case was registered under various Section of Indian Penal Code. Six teams were formed to investigate the case and several of them were sent to West Bengal to trace the accused," said a police official from Charkop police station.

