Mumbai Crime: Two commuters arrested for using fake identity cards to travel in local trains

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

While announcing the Unlock 5 guidelines in Maharashtra under the 'Mission Begin Again', the state government had permitted dabbawalas to travel in local trains. Although slowly and steadily, the government is opening up the local trains services to many sectors, there have been instances of people using fake id cards to travel in local trains.

Also Read: Wife arrested for killing husband with help of paramour in Pimpri-Chinchwad

On Wednesday, the commercial department of Western Railway (WR) and the Andheri government railway police (GRP) arrested two people in separate incidents who used fake id cards to commute in local trains.

In the first incident, 36-year-old Ramesh Takke, a resident of Mira Road, was arrested while trying to board a local train using a fake identity card. Takke was reportedly in touch with people who make fake identity cards for travelling by local trains, reports Hindustan Times.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relation officer, WR said, "We have started intensive drives to check unauthorised travel. There have been five incidents of people travelling with fake identity cards that were caught during inspections till now. We request passengers who are not authorised not to travel by locals."

After being caught, Takke was hand over to the GRP. Inspector Bharat Chaudhary from AndheriGRP said they arrested Takke on the charges of forgery and cheating. Chaudhary said Takke, who works at a printing press, asked one of his contacts to make a fake identity card.

"We have also detained the person who had sent him the forged identity and are investigating his role," Chaudhary added.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

In the second incident, the Andheri GRP arrested a woman for stealing the identity card of a neighbour, who is a nurse, and sticking her own photo on a photocopy of the identity card.

"The woman's mother-in-law had informed us of the incident, based on which we arrested the woman for forgery and cheating," Chaudhary said. Earlier, the WR had detained two people travelling with fake identity cards at Borivli station.

So far, the Central Railway has detained 30 people for unauthorised travel.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news