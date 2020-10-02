Pune Crime: Wife arrested for killing husband with help of paramour in Pimpri-Chinchwad

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested a 20-year-old woman for allegedly murdering her 28-year-old husband with the help of a man, who is believed to be her boyfriend. The accused woman was identified as Ritu Gaikwad, while her deceased husband was identified as Mayur Gaikwad, both residents of Dahivade Mamurdi.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the woman was remanded to police custody and the cops are on the lookout for the man who helped her in the murder. The incident came to light after the deceased's younger brother received a call from his neighbour at 9:30 am on Tuesday, who said that his brother was lying in a pool of blood in their house.

After receiving the news, the deceased's younger brother Omkar Gaikwad (25), who works in a local hospital, along with his mother filed a police complaint. While the complainant's mother was working in night shift, he was with a friend at the time of the alleged murder.

In his complaint, Omkar said that the two pet dogs of the family were locked in another room of the house when he returned and found his brother dead. Acting on Omkar's complaint, the police registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at Dehuroad police station against the woman.

Manish Kalyankar, senior police inspector of Dehuroad police station, said, "We have arrested her today. She said her phone was taken away for the past few months and nobody was listening to her requests of not staying married to him. She wanted to marry her cousin brother who lives in Mumbai. But since her parents and his parents were not ready to listen, so she took this step."

