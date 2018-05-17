Mumbai Crime: Two men 'curse' doctor with black magig, dupe her of thousands

Visiting the doctor in the guise of donation seekers, the elderly duo informed the doctor that they were collecting money to feed the poor at Amritsar's Golden Temple

Two men have been booked for allegedly 'cursing' a doctor using black magic and extorting thousands of Rupees from her. The incident took place in kandivli's Thakur Complex on May 9.

Visiting the doctor in the guise of donation seekers, the elderly duo informed the doctor that they were collecting money to feed the poor at Amritsar's Golden Temple. Dissatisfied with the doctor's donation of Rs 2,000, the accused snooped around enquiring about the doctor's practice.

They then approached the doctor saying that they had cursed her, and her family using black magic. A report in the Indian Express quotes a police officer from the Samta Nagar station as having stated, "The men asked the doctor for money to feed the poor at the langar at the Golden Temple. The doctor initially gave them Rs 2000."

The officer is then quoted as having added, "he men told the doctor that she would have to pay Rs 70,000 to perform religious rituals to cast off the spell."

The 51-year-old doctor gave away cash which she had stored in a cupboard, in return for which she received a plastic idol and necklace, only to realise that the fraudulent duo left the clinic in a Toyota Innova car. A case has been registered against the two for cheating.

