Mumbai Crime: Two more tutors arrested for leaking SSC exam papers

Intekhab Patel is one of the tutors arrested

Two new arrests have been made in the SSC paper leak case. The first is Amber Ansari, 27, who is the vice principal of Kakatiya High School in Bhiwandi. He is the one who had sent the papers to the first arrested accused, Wazir. Amber, who is now the main accused, used to pose as vice principal, but was a biology professor.

He used to get the papers two hours before the exam, and made the mistake of putting the paper on his car dashboard as he photographed it. The police analyzed the image, and went looking for the car that matched the image, at each exam centre, and thus, nabbed Ansari. "We are yet to interrogate him," a police source said.

Another tutor, who wanted to make some extra money, was also arrested in the SSC paper leak case. The tutor helped six SSC students get the paper before the examination so that they could score well. Intekhab Patel, 32, a resident of Mahapoli, started taking his own classes two years ago. Today, he has around 60 students. According to the police, Patel acquired the paper on WhatsApp and gave it to a student he was privately coaching. She created another group, and shared it with five other students as well.

The police officer, who is investigating the case, said, "Wazir, who was the first arrested accused, is also a coaching class business owner. He started sending the papers to other tutors. There are several such class owners who receive these papers from Wazir." The officer further added, "Intekhab had assured the parents of these children that their children will get more than 90 per cent and therefore, he resorted to this. We are investigating if he has done this before."

He is yet another link in the SSC paper leak case, and the police will be finding out if he was in touch with the mastermind. "Investigations are on and we will ensure that we manage to find the mastermind soon," said Ankit Goyal, DCP, Zone 2 - Bhiwandi. As the leak incidents have only been reported in Bhiwandi, the police suspect all culprits to be locals. So far, the police have taken statements of 15 people in this case, including students and parents.

