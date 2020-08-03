Mumbai Crime: Two stab police constable on duty during Bakri Eid in Bhiwandi

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Bhiwandi police arrested two persons for allegedly stabbing a police constable who had tried to intervene when the two were assaulting a man in the vicinity. According to police officials, the two accused have been identified as Ravindra Bhosale and Lakhan Jadhav, both 20-year-old.

The alleged incident took place on the eve of Eid al-Adha when police constable Prafull Dalvi (52) was patrolling the area near Bhandari Chowk, reports Hindustan Times. Cops were deployed across the city in order to ensure that social distancing is maintained and lockdown norms aren't violated while people shop for the festival.

A police officer said, "Constable Dalvi was on duty around 8 pm near Bhandari Chowk. Dalvi saw the two persons were assaulting an unknown person. He intervened and tried to resolve the issue when the two accused pushed Dalvi, and stab him with a knife."

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

After allegedly stabbing the Mumbai Police constable, the accused fled from the spot. A police team rushed Dalvi to a nearby hospital. The police officers arrested the two accused from Yeoor hill in Thane and booked them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news