Mumbai Crime: Unkown calls seeking personal info scares pensioners

The Mumbai Police on Monday registered an FIR against an unknown person for allegedly contacting EPFO beneficiaries, mainly pensioners, seeking their personal details. On October 18, EPFO had written to the Nirmal Nagar police and informed them about the unknown number from which people were receiving calls.

Senior Police Inspector, Nirmal Nagar police station, Subhash Jadhav confirmed that an FIR has been registered against an unknown person. He said, "An FIR under sections cheating, impersonation of the IPC registered and sections of relevant IT Act is also added."

The EPFO office had issued a public notice earlier mentioning that attention is being drawn in respect of the its subscribers/ members and pensioners. The EPFO in Bandra also noticed that the particular contact number that reflects in Google search does not belong to the EPFO office, Bandra.

The EPFO had issued a warning in the interest of the public to not trust such callers and instead, inform EPFO or the Police.

When checked on the app known as True Caller, the said number is in the name of a certain Deepak Sharma. Apparently the individual asks for information such as Pan card, Aadhar card, ATM card number and income tax details from the EPFO subscribers in order for processing or withdrawal of provident fund/ updation of KYC status in the universal account number.

