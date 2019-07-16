Mumbai Crime: Vasai police book PT teacher for caning 12-year-old student

crime

Singh allegedly hit the boy with a stick while he was participating in a parade. After being caned, the boy fell and broke his teeth

On Monday, the Waliv police booked a physical training (PT) teacher for allegedly caning a 12-year-old student during a class period in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Acting on the complaint of the victim's mother, the Waliv police have booked the PT teacher, identified as Hira Singh from MET High School situated in Jadhav Pada Dhaniv Baugh area, Vasai east.

According to the police, during the PT period, Singh allegedly hit the boy with a stick while he was participating in a parade. After being caned, the boy fell and broke his teeth. Another student studying in the same school informed the victim's mother who rushed to the school immediately and took her son to the hospital for treatment.

Victim's father Sudhir Jha said, "Singh was the owner of the school. When we complained to the principle (Singh's wife) she did not reply. Which is when we approached the police." The whole caning incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the school premises. The police officials have seized the footage.

The victim's father works as a security guard and is a resident of the Dhaniv Baugh area. Jha lives with his wife and three kids among which the victim who got caned is the eldest child studying in standard VI he added.

Based on the complaint, offences were registered against the teacher under Indian Penal Code Section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and provisions of the Child Protection Act, he said. No arrest has been so far. The police investigation is underway.

