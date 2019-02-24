Mumbai Crime: Wadala teacher jailed for molesting minor student

crime

A 25-year-old Wadala based teacher was sentenced to three-year rigorous imprisonment for molesting a 10-year-old girl who used to visit his classes for studying in the year 2015.

According to Mumbai police sources, the accused, Pradip Singh used to conduct classes at Barkatali Naka in Wadala. In 2015 when a girl visited his classes, he touched her inappropriately and threatened her to not reveal the incident to anyone.

However, the girl narrated her ordeal to her mother who then approached the Wadala police station. The police recorded the victim's statement and registered the offence under sections 354, 509 and 506 of Indian Penal Code and 8,12 of POCSO Act.

Following the investigation, Wadala police arrested Singh and submitted a charge sheet with proper evidence. The case was in the sessions court on a fast track, following the proper investigation and evidence and on Friday, the court sentenced him to three years of rigorous imprisonment with Rs. 3000 fine.

