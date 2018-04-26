Mumbai Crime: Woman abducts 4-year-old girl from Rabale, gets 4 years jail term

The kidnapper, identied as Shivani Singh, was travelling on the Vidharbha expess with the child when an alert couple noticed that something was wrong

A 21-year-old woman was sententenced to four years riogorous imprisonment for abducting a four-year-old girl from Rabale MIDC. The sentence in the crime, committed in 2016, was delivered by a Thane sessions court on Tuesday.

The kidnapper, identied as Shivani Singh, was travelling on the Vidharbha expess with the child when an alert couple noticed that something was wrong. 52-year-old Razzak Shaikh and his wife 49-year-old Ishrat, who were copassengers, noticed that Singh was speaking in Hindi with a north Indian accent, while the child was speaking in fluent Marathi.

They then notified the Nashik Road railway police about the suspicions. It later emerged that the girl's neighbour, Pramod Jaiswal met Singh on a local train on 23rd July, 2016. After she requested him for a job, he took her to his house to work as a domestic help. Singh, proceeded to abduct Jaiswal's neighbour's daughter the same day.

A report in The Hindu quotes the investigating officer in the case, sub-inspector Kailas Kodag, as having stated, "We produced around six witnesses, including the Shaikh couple from Nashik and a few local residents, who had seen Singh with the child." The police managed to trace the accused using the railway tickets that she had purchased.

