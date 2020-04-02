Mumbai Crime: Woman arrested for hoarding facemasks worth Rs 22.5 lakhs in Andheri

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

A 34-year-old woman was arrested by the crime branch for allegedly hoarding over 90,000 face masks worth Rs 22.5 lakhs on Wednesday. The woman, identified as Rinky Thayyil ws arrested after the stock of masks was found from a store in Andheri, Indian Express reported.

According to the police, Thayyil, a resident of Thane, was planning to sell the three-ply masks for as much as Rs 25, which was above the prescribed rate of Rs 10 when the storeroom was raided.

The crime branch had also raided a godown in Govandi and seized three lakh face masks worth Rs 74.9 lakhs where five people were arrested.

The police said that Thayyil was in touch with the people arrested in the raid.

