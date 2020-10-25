Mumbai Crime: Woman attacks husband's lover with a chopper at Kalyan

In a shocking incident, a woman attacked another woman outside Kalyan station for allegedly having an affair with her husband. Police officials said that the accused attacked her husband's paramour with a chopper several times.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, accused Priya Jadhav (50), a resident of Ambivali in Kalyan suspected that her husband Shivdas was having an affair with Anita Raj (45). On Thursday, Jadhav followed her husband in a local train till Kalyan station.

"She approached Raj outside the station and the two had an argument. Jadhav then took out a chopper and attacked Raj several times," said Sub-Inspector Nagesh Kadam from Mahatma Phule station. Kadam further said, "A police team and locals rushed the victim Raj to the nearby Bai Rukminibai Hospital and caught the accused."

The Kalyan police have booked Jadhav under 326 of the Indian Penal Code (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means).

"We have recovered the chopper from her. She has been sent to judicial custody. She has told us that she suspected her husband, who works as a small contractor, of having an affair with Raj and was spending all his salary on her," SI Kadam said.

