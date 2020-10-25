Mumbai Crime: Woman booked for stabbing daughter with pencil for being inattentive in online class

A 35-year-old woman has been booked by the Santacruz police for allegedly stabbing her 12-year-old daughter with a pencil and biting her multiple times because she couldn’t answer some questions asked by her teacher during class. The incident took place on Wednesday when the Class 6 student was attending an online school class.

The woman hasn’t been arrested yet.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, police said that the girl could not answer her teacher which angered her mother. She gored a pencil into the child’s back, and bit her several times, police said.

The entire episode was witnessed by the woman’s younger sister who immediately dialled 1098 – the child helpline number. Two representatives from the NGO rushed to their house and tried to reason with the mother but she remained belligerent, after which a case was filed against her.

