Mumbai Crime: Woman cop slapped with 3 cases for assaulting peers

Within 48 hours, a 47-year-old woman constable was slapped with three cases for assaulting cops and a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer, as they allegedly showed reluctance in registering an FIR against an IAS officer based on the rape complaint she filed.

According to police sources, she had filed the complaint at Nhava Sheva police station in Navi Mumbai, which was transferred to the Charkop police station. She claims to have come in contact with the IAS officer in 2005. In her complaint she has alleged that the officer would visit her house and rape her. The case was transferred to the Charkop police station a fortnight ago.

Requesting anonymity, a police officer said, "After she manhandled the CISF officer over an argument, a case under section 353 of IPC was registered against her." He added that in 2018 she was booked at the Nhava Sheva police station for assaulting an on-duty pregnant constable.

After the complaint was transferred, she visited the Charkop police station a number of times to pressure the cops to arrest the IAS officer. However, till now no case has been registered against him because the Charkop police have sent him a notice asking for a clarification on the allegation made by the constable, the officer added.

"She has visited the police station 14 times and created a ruckus over the complaint besides abusing us. She has also accused us of delaying the matter," said another officer of the Charkop police station.

Police sources said the constable accompanied by her brother reached the police station around 11.45 am on Saturday when a number of people were waiting in queue to meet the senior inspector. "She refused to wait in the queue and kicked open the door of the senior police inspector's cabin and tried to attack him. When some women officers tried to stop her, she assaulted them. Even her brother threatened to burn down the police station. Hence, we booked them under Sections 353, 504, 506 and 34 of the IPC," said the officer.

"Before sending them to the Borivli lock-up, we took them to Shatabdi hospital for a medical check-up. On our way back, the constable again turned violent and thrashed police officers to escape from custody. She even injured herself with a hairpin. Hence, another case under Sections 353, 332, 509, 504 and 506 of IPC was registered against her at Borivli police station," the officer added.

Another officer from Charkop police station said, "Both the accused were produced before the Borivli court and later sent to judicial remand till February 20."

14

No. of times she visited Charkop police station

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates