Mumbai Crime: Woman flings 2-year-old step-granddaughter from sixth floor in Malad

A 45-year-old woman threw her toddler step-granddaughter out of the window of their sixth-floor flat at Kurar on Sunday, the police said on Monday. Ruksana Ansari later told the cops that she killed her because she was tired of domestic fights 'caused' by the two-year-old. The Kurar police have booked Ruksana for the murder of Zia Ansari, the daughter of her stepson Ejaz Ansari and his wife Sania Ansari.

Zia's body was found by her mother, who was alerted by the neighbours about the child lying in a pool of blood on the ground. Initially, the police registered an Accidental Death Report on the statement of Ruksana, who claimed Zia slipped and fell.

However, the police zeroed-in on Ruksana when Sania told them that her stepmother-in-law had always treated Zia badly and was particularly annoyed with her that day. Because of a cold, Zia had been cranky till late Sunday morning and this had kept Ruksana awake, too, Sania told the cops.

"My stepmother-in-law gave her some cough syrup and put her to sleep. But, she was irritated with Zia as her sleep had been disturbed," Sania told mid-day. The police also learnt that Ruksana was biased against Zia and favoured her daughter's two-year-old son. Ruksana would thrash Zia whenever the two toddlers fought. Ruksana's daughter and her grandson live in the same house, the cops said.

The police then grilled Ruksana, who confessed to killing Zia. In her confession, Ruksana also said the fights between the kids would often lead to a quarrel between the adults. Fed up, Ruksana killed Zia, whom she blamed for all the fights. "Ruksana would often get into a fight with her stepson and daughter-in law. A few days back, she had even left home over a fight but returned home last Saturday," said Senior Inspector Babasaheb Salunkhe of Kurar police station.

