Mumbai Crime: Woman mobile snatcher nabbed at Kurla railway station

A-20-year-old woman mobile snatcher was on Tuesday arrested by Wadala Government Railway Police (GRP). The accused has been identified as Afarin Shaikh who is a resident of Govandi.

According to senior inspector Wadala GRP Rajendra Pal, Shaikh is a habitual mobile thief and mostly operates in Central Railway. There are four cases registered against her in Thane GRP and two cases registered at Wadala police station.

On March 28, when a 25-year-old resident of Chunabhatti was about to board CSMT local train from Kurla, Shaikh tried to steal her phone. The victim realised that someone was putting a hand in her pocket. When the victim tried to stop her, Shaikh allegedly punched her in the chest and started to run away. As Shaikh was running away, the victim yelled after which some police officials who were present nabbed her and recovered the mobile phone.

During the course of the investigation, Shaikh revealed her criminal history. Shaikh said that earlier she was in jail for the same crime and was let out on bail after 15 days. Shaikh said that she doesn't know any other work apart from stealing. Shaikh said that she lives with her mother and sister and is the sole breadwinner of the family and that she commits a crime to fulfill her family need.

