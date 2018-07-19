Mumbai Crime: Woman raped by father, brother for 10 years yet to get justice

For her, the only ray of hope is a sessions court order rejecting the anticipatory bail application filed by the duo

Representational Image

TenâÂÂmonths after a 25-year-old woman filed a complaint against her elder brother and father for raping her since she was 15 years old, the cops are yet to arrest the accused. For her, the only ray of hope is a sessions court order rejecting the anticipatory bail application filed by the duo.

However, they are still absconding. According to the woman's complaint with the Malad police station, the abuse started in 2007 after her elder sister, who was physically challenged, died due to prolonged illness. She, too, had been raped for years by the father-son duo. When the victim complained about it to her mother, she asked her to cooperate, or leave the house. As she was just 15 then, she stayed back.

The torture continued until her younger brother got married and his wife became the new victim. When the father and son started sexually harassing her, too, the sister-in-law approached the Malvani police. In June 2017, the sister-in-law filed a complaint, following which the cops registered a case under sections of the IPC and arrested her brother-in-law. However, he was released on bail in two days.

In September 2017, the woman approached the Malad police station and filed a complaint against her brother and parents. When the cops still failed to arrest the accused, the woman approached higher authorities. Meanwhile, the father-son duo's anticipatory bail plea got rejected. Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior officer said, "An FIR has been registered against the duo. We are looking for them."

