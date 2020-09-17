Mumbai Crime: Woman's body tied with iron wires, rope found floating in Panvel dam

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

An unidentified body of a woman in her late thirties was found in a dam at Panvel's Morbe village on Wednesday. According to police officials, the body was tied spirally from head to toe with iron wires and rope.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the body also had cement blocks tied to it so that it could immerse into the dam. Police officials said the body came up floating as it had bloated due to the retention of water. It took the cops around 45 minutes to cut the wires tied around the body. The body was tied up in 'Mummy' style, a police officer said.

"We are yet to get the post mortem report to find the cause and time of death. The body was decomposed. We are scrutinising the missing person's complaint in nearby areas. A case of murder has been registered," senior police inspector Ashok Rajput of Panvel taluka police station said.

The dam where the body was found is located in an isolated area while adivasi padas are situated around 3 km away from the dam. The incident came to light on Wednesday when few boys going to another village by crossing the dam noticed the floating body. They immediately informed the locals who alerted the police.

The cops suspect that the womman could be from one of the nearby villages.

