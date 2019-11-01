Mumbai crime: Woman sends sister's obscene photos to lover, arrested

The Agripada police on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old woman who had allegedly shot objectionable photos of her sister while she was taking a bath and sent the photos to her paramour, who then forwarded it to her relatives.

Her paramour is on the run, according to a Times of India report.

The police said the accused woman was having an affair with a married man, who is a resident of Byculla and her mother did not approve of the relationship. The report added that during Navratri, the complainant had accidentally hit the male accused's sister with a dandiya stick. His wife had got into an argument with her and the complainant then beat up the accused man in public, after which he decided to take revenge.

A police officer was quoted saying that he told his girlfriend if she wanted to marry him, she would have to get her sister's "nude photos". The woman then took her sister's nude photos and sent them to the accused, who forwarded it to the complainant's relatives. After the woman found out, she approached the police and filed a complaint.

The sister has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and IT Act.

