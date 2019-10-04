Mumbai Crime: Youth arrested for keeping nude photo of girl as Whatsapp display picture

The Kurar police have arrested a 20-year-old youth for allegedly keeping a nude photograph of a 19-year-old girl as his WhatsApp status. The girl had refused to keep any further relationship with him. The accused also threatened the victim that he will circulate the photographs if she does not budge to his sexual demands. The accused had taken the victim to Aksa beach where he took her nude photograph.

After the victim’s complaint, the Kurar police arrested the accused under the Indian Penal Code section of sexual harassment (354 A), stalking (354 D), criminal intimidation (506), intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace (504), violation of privacy act (66 E) and publishing or transmitting of materials containing sexually explicit content under section 67 A of the Information and Technology act.

The police have not revealed the identity of the accused in order to prevent the victim's identity.

"We have immediately registered the case and have arrested the accused. He was produced before the court which remanded him in police custody," said an officer from Kurar police station.

