Mumbai railway services resume as students call off agitation

The students blocked the rail track at 7 am in the morning, forcing railway to stop the suburban as well as express train in the affected section between Matunga and CSMT



Agigated students protest between Matunga and Dadar stations in Mumbai. Pictures courtsey/mid-day reader

After 4 hours of agitation by job-seeking students, the Western Railways said that the situation is on the verge of being resolve and that there were no disruptions on Western Railway lines. They added that the Western Railway Mumbai suburban services are running normally.

After four hours, trains finally started moving under police barricade cover. First video from site #RailRoko @mumbairailusers @mid_day pic.twitter.com/F3kDeFLUeG — Rajendra B. Aklekar (@rajtoday) March 20, 2018

According to sources, BEST has started extra services from Matunga station in order to ease commuters' woes. In addition Mumbai's Dabbawala services have also been affected due to the agitation.

Thousands of students staged a 'rail roko' between Matunga and Dadar stations demanding jobs in railways. The protest brought the rail traffic to a halt and caused difficulties to lakhs of commuters, a Central Railway official said. The students blocked the rail track at 7 am in the morning, forcing railway to stop the suburban as well as express train in the affected section between Matunga and CSMT.



Mumbai rail roko

Entire four lines are affected between Matunga and CSMT. Police and railway official are having talks with them, the official said. "There has been no recruitment since last four years. We are struggling from pillars to post.

#UPDATE #Mumbai: Railway traffic affected as 'rail-roko' agitation by railway job aspirants, continues, between Matunga & Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station. pic.twitter.com/BgqdfOXR1G — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2018

Over 10 students have committed suicide. We cannot let such things happen," a student who was part of the protest said.

Due to some agitation between Matunga and Dadar, rail traffic affected between Matunga and CSMT... — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) March 20, 2018

"We will not budge from here until and unless Railway Minister Piyush Goyal come and meet us. Our several prayers made to DRM (Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Division) have failed," another student said. "Mumbai police along with GRP and RPF jawans are having talks with the students and railway's first priority was to clear the track first," Chief PRO of Central Railway Sunil Udasi said. Students shouting slogans against railways held placard in their hands demanding one time settlement from GM quota and said that they demand jobs from government.

