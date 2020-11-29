Mumbai: CSMT railway station to get its first restaurant on wheels

The open-air heritage museum gully at the iconic CSMT railway station will soon get a restaurant on wheels for visitors. Located inside a refurbished rail car, the cost to make the coach, in sync with the old rail engines and coaches placed inside the museum will be to the tune of Rs 28 lakh. The Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar confirmed the development and sources say the availability of a broad-gauge passenger coach, transportation and placement on the track—including the drawings and specifications of drainage—will be done by the mechanical (Carriage and Wagon) department and then, a contractor will take over.



Tea boutique Chai-Chun started by the Asansol division of Eastern Railway

The restaurant will be next to the heritage gully, at entry of P D’Mello Road close to platform no. 18. In February 2020, a similar restaurant on wheels was started by Asansol division of Eastern Railway. Old, over-aged mainline EMU train coaches were converted into two, aesthetically themed restaurants, a tea boutique Chai-Chun and a restaurant Wow Bhojan in three months.

The open air heritage gully has several rare artefacts, including the 1928 vintage narrow gauge steam locomotive Barsi Light Railway that once ran on the Miraj-Latur line; India’s first electric locos, Sir Leslie Wilson and WCG-2 class electric loco manufactured by Chittaranjan Locomotive Works that ran on 1500V DC power, a heritage wagon manufactured by the Birmingham Railway Carriage and wagon Company England in 1920. There is also a printing press, an old stone crusher, a fire engine made in 1880, which was operated by a team of eight to 12 men and a steam crane.

India’s first loco shed, marks 92 years

The Kalyan loco shed, known for being the first electric loco shed under the Central Railway marks 92 years of its service. During its journey of over nine decades, it has maintained nearly 16 different types of locomotives. It is also the only Electric Loco Shed of Indian Railways that has an Accident Relief Train (ART) and High Speed- Self Propelled Accident Relief Train (HS-SPART) as a part of its fleet. Last year, it played a major role in technological upgradation by operating the push-pull technology in the Rajdhani Express and in self-sufficient engine operated trains.