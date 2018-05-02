Mumbai Custom officials remanded to judicial custody in bribery case

Other deputy commissioner ranked officials Mukesh Meena, Rajeev Kumar Singh, Sudarshan Meena, Superintendent Manish Singh and one Nilesh Singh have also been sent to police custody in connection with the case



The arrested deputy commissioner ranked official of the Customs department in Mumbai, Sandeep Yadav has been sent to judicial custody yesterday on allegations of demanding a bribe of Rs 50 lakh from an importer to clear his consignment.

Other deputy commissioner ranked officials Mukesh Meena, Rajeev Kumar Singh, Sudarshan Meena, Superintendent Manish Singh and one Nilesh Singh have also been sent to police custody in connection with the case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested them in an alleged bribery case, earlier in the day. The CBI has registered a case on the allegations of demanding a bribe from the complainant for managing the clearance of the consignment.

Hence, the investigative agency laid a trap and caught two Deputy Commissioners and one private person for allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh as the first installment of bribe.

The involvement of two more Deputy Commissioners and a Superintendent was also found during the investigation. Searches were conducted at the official and residential premises of the all accused. The arrested accused are being produced today before the competent court in Mumbai.

