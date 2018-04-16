Mumbai: Customs arrest couple illegally carrying gold worth Rs 35 lakh at airport

The officials intercepted Siddeeque Mundodan and Jamsiya Karalil, both holding Indian passports, upon their arrival at the airport from Dubai, a Customs release said

The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs on Monday arrested a couple at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport for an illegal possession of gold worth Rs 35 lakh.

The officials intercepted Siddeeque Mundodan and Jamsiya Karalil, both holding Indian passports, upon their arrival at the airport from Dubai, a Customs release said. The officials found Karalil had concealed 1254 grams of gold, valued at Rs 35,69,987, between two layers of a crepe bandage wrapped around her waist, it said, adding that she was carrying the gold which was owned by Mundodan.

The duo was arrested under the Customs Act 1962. Further investigation is underway.

