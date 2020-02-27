Mumbai: Daughter of dentist killed in BDL lift mishap gets BMC job

After a long wait of almost 10 months, the family of noted dentist Dr Arnavaz Havewala, who died after sustaining severe injuries in an accident when the elevator she was in at the Bhau Daji Lad museum collapsed, received financial help. Early this month the museum trust paid R10 lakh to Dr Havewala's children, and her daughter Hera was offered the position of house officer in the dental department at the civic-run Sion hospital.

On April 28, 2019, Dr Havewala had visited the Bhau Daji Lad museum in Byculla with her 24-year-old daughter, Hera. The elevator collapsed when they were in it and Dr Havewala suffered a severe pelvic fracture and injured her heels, while her daughter fractured her leg. Dr Havewala was rushed to Masina Hospital and 10 days later died of cardiac arrest.



The board that displays Dr Arnavaz Havewala's daughter Hera's name as House Officer at Sion hospital

Dr Havewala was a single parent and her son and daughter, who were both studying at the time, were financially dependent on her. Since the incident, her daughter Hera had made requests for compensation from the museum and the civic body. After a meeting with civic chief Praveen Pardeshi, it was decided to offer financial help to the family on compassionate grounds.

Daughter accepts position

Dr Neelam Andrade, Dean of Nair Dental Hospital, who was present at the meeting, said, "We have given her the position of a House Officer at the dental department of Sion Hospital where she will get training and experience. Usually a candidate for this position is taken on the basis of merit or reservation. We have offered her this position on compassionate grounds and it comes with a monthly pay of R54,000," she said. Dr Andrade said that the position has been offered for a period of six months and can be extended. She added that Hera, who is pursuing post-graduation as a dentist, joined earlier this month.

Pardeshi said Hera will be able to complete her post-graduation while she continues working as a House Officer. "We will extend the duration until she completes post-graduation. She can then decide whether she wants to continue at a civic hospital or pursue her career elsewhere," he said. A House Officer is a junior doctor and a post-graduate degree is mandatory for a permanent position.

'Museum paid children'

Tasneem Mehta, managing trustee of the Bhau Daji Lad museum said that the trust gave R10 lakh to Dr Havewala's family a couple of weeks ago. "We gave R5 lakh each to Dr Havewala's son and daughter on humanitarian grounds. We also took care of Dr Havewala's medical expenses amounting to R4.7 lakh," she said. Despite several attempts, Hera could not be reached for a comment. However, a board displayed outside the out patient room of the dental department at Sion hospital had her name listed as one of two House Officers.

