Mumbai: Days-old baby girl found in Malabar Hill garbage bin

A morning walker at Priyadarshini Park in Malabar Hill spotted a infant in the garbage on Wednesday morning. They informed the police, who have sent the infant to hospital.

Around 7.30am, a local resident was walking past Simla House building near the park when he heard a baby's cry. When he went closer to the sound, he spotted the child in the garbage. He immediately called the police control room and fetched some cloth to cover the child who had no clothes on.

The Malbar Hill police arrived at the spot and took custody of the baby. They first took the the child to St Elizabeth's Hospital at Teen Batti. Once the doctors there confirmed that the baby was fit to travel, they took her to JJ hospital. "We took the child to JJ Hospital for further treatment," the officer said. "The umbilical cord was still attached to the infant and doctors suspect she may be around 2 to 3 days old," he added.

Senior Inspector of Malbar Hill Police station Nilkanth Patil confirmed the incident and said a case had been registered under 317 (abandonment of the child) against unknown persons.

"There are CCTV cameras installed around the garbage bin where the baby has been found. We are screening all footage to get some clue. Till now we have no information about the same," added an officer privy to investigation.

