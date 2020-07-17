Mumbai: Decomposed body of boy found near Aksa beach

This picture has been used for representational purposes

A decomposed body of a boy was found in the bushes at Dharavali village near Aksa beach in Malad West on Friday afternoon.

The Malvani police said that the body was found in a decomposed state because to which they are unable to ascertain the identity and age of the deceased. However, senior police officials estimated that the age of the boy appears to be between 13 and 17 years.

The police said that the body has been sent for postmortem and it would confirm if the boy died of natural cause or he was murdered. An official for Malvani police station said that an accidental death case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

