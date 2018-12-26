Mumbai: Decrepit footpaths force St Xavier's school students to walk on road

national

Also, traffic jams a common sight outside St Xaviers' School as Metro work reduces road width

The footpaths near the school are in bad shape forcing students and parents to walk on the roads

The Wadala-Thane-Kasarvadawli metro line will help solve commuting woes for Mumbaikars when it is completed, but its ongoing construction on the arterial LBS Marg is giving a nightmare to students of St. Xavier's School. The footpaths are in a bad shape and there is a traffic jam in front of the school in the morning and evening peak hours, forcing students and parents to walk on the road.

The arterial LBS Marg connects Sion to Thane and is used by thousands of vehicles on a daily basis. The width of this road has reduced as barricades have been installed for the construction of the metro.



The road outside the school has been barricaded due to metro construction. Pics/Sameer Markande

The school works in two shifts from 7 am to 12.30 pm and 1 pm to 6 pm. By 12 noon parents start arriving to pick up and drop off their kids. Due to the metro work there is hardly any place for school buses to be parked. But an adjacent colony has temporarily allowed the use of its private road for the school buses and pickup vans, to help prevent a traffic jam on the main road.

A local resident said, "Thanks to the adjacent colony that allowed the use of the road, or things would have been worse since the road has been barricaded for metro work." Some rickshaw drivers who ferry passengers from the school, stop their vehicles in the middle of the road which sometimes creates traffic chaos.



At around 11.30 am this reporter saw two traffic police constables reach the spot and effectively manage traffic so that school kids, buses, vehicles could use the road without a traffic issue.

Major problems

. Bad condition of footpaths outside the school that forces students and residents to walk on the road

. No zebra crossing, so people cross the road anywhere, causing a lot of confusion

. Traffic jam outside the school during the moring and evening hours

. Vehicles cross in an indisciplined manner

. Rash driving during early morning hours

