Mumbai: Despite complaints about 13 potholes, only one fixed in Malad

Despite a month passing since his complaint about 13 potholes, Ustav Joshi, a Malad resident found that just 1 was fixed. When he uploaded complaints on the BMC's pothole Fixit app, the civic body informed that the Western Express Highway (WEH) does not come under its purview.

On November 12, mid-day reported, that Joshi, a regular traveller from Malad to Andheri had reported 13 potholes on November 5 on BMC's pothole Fixit app. While BMC filled the pothole in Malad east, it remarked that other potholes come under PWD and MMRDA.

But even after almost three weeks, the complainant found just one pothole was filled near the metro pillar number P63 on WEH at Malad east. Joshi had reported the two other potholes on the service road near Pushpa Park and one near Datta Mandir which remained unattended.

Meanwhile, he had also reported four other potholes but they too were not repaired. "Today, on November 29, I again reported pothole patch on the service road near Parsi Colony, Jogeshwari east after one biker met with an accident because of the pothole. I got a new complaint number 5675. But the remark is the same that it comes under MMRDA. The earlier complaint number was 3042," Joshi said. MMRDA spokesperson Dilip Kawatkar, remained unavailable for a comment.

