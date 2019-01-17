Mumbai: Dharavi locals rebuild BMC demolished police station out of their own money

crime

After BMC razes beloved chowkie, Dharavi locals rebuild it out of their own pocket, despite the threat of another demolition. Though original police chowkie was built in 2001, civic body claims there is no provision for it

Residents have pooled in money to rebuild the Dhobi Talao beat chowkie in Dharavi

All they want is to feel safe in their homes in Dharavi, but the BMC seems more keen on tearing down their safety net: the local police chowkie. Six months after demolishing the beat chowkie, the civic body is yet to rebuild it. Tired of the rising crime rate, the locals have started building it on their own. But once again, civic officials have threatened to tear it down, claiming the construction is illegal.

The demolition of beat chowkie no. 1 has made the residents of Dharavi's Dhobi Talao nervous, as the locality now witnesses more crimes such as sexual harassment and mobile-snatching. "The chowkie's demolition has led to an increase in anti-social elements in the area. Many school and college-going girls have complained of harassment," said Siddharth Medhe, president of the Dharavi Nagrik Seva Samiti.



The Dhobi Talao beat chowkie in Dharavi was built by locals in 2001. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Strategic location

Locals said the police chowkie is essential in their area. "It negated petty disputes between residents and also warded off any criminals," said Medhe, adding that the chowkie was built in 2001, after repeated requests from the locals. The neighborhood houses around 75,000 residents in Jeevan Jyoti Rahivasi Sangh, Vijay Nagar and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar. Once the chowkie was built, it was run by a PSI and four to five constables. "At that time too, the residents had arranged for the construction themselves, after BMC gave us this space for the chowkie," Medhe recalled.

The chowky's location proved to be ideal as it was right next to a Rail Over Bridge (ROB) that connects Dharavi and Sion. "Cops observed that thieves would often take refuge in Dharavi after entering through this ROB near Dhobi Talao," said Ayyub Sheikh, another resident.



The locals hope to have the chowkie ready for inauguration by Republic Day. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Demolished

Between July and August last year, the G/North ward hired a contractor to lay a nullah in Dhobi Talao. Due to the constant hammering, cracks developed in the chowkie's structure. "As the structure became dangerous, we told the BMC to demolish it. But the residents opposed the demolition. The ward officer and contractor accepted their fault and assured they would rebuild the chowkie at the same spot," said an officer from Dharavi police station.

But six months on, the civic body was yet to fulfil its promise. The residents held a rally at the ward office in December to demand a new chowkie and regular water supply. The ward officer told them that according to the Development Plan, there was no land reservation for a chowkie, so it could not be built there. The Dharavi Nagrik Seva Samiti then approached the police, but they said their hands were tied until the BMC allowed construction. Alarmed by the crime rate rising in the meanwhile, the residents finally decided to pay for the construction from their own pocket. The foundation stone was laid on January 15, and citizens now hope to inaugurate it on January 26.

On BMC's target

However, once again the BMC threatens to bring its hammer down on the chowkie. Ashok Khairnar, assistant civic commissioner of the G-North ward, said the construction is illegal. "There is no provision for the structure in the said area. We will demolish it soon." He also lambasted the police for supporting the locals in the exercise. "If the police is allowing it, who will provide protection when our men will go to demolish it? This is ridiculous," he said.

When asked why the BMC had not taken action against the chowkie since 2001, Khairnar responded, "I took charge only four months ago, and was unaware that the chowkie had existed for such a long period." Medhe retorted, "Are we demanding something bad? We are doing this for our own safety. Many residents have come forward to build this. Some have donated sand, some paid for bricks and others are paying for labour. Nobody wants credit for it, we just want to feel safe." Sheikh added, "Chowkies keep neighbourhoods safe from crime and also help in the spread of information. It was the local chowkies that had kept a locality like Dharavi peaceful even in extreme times like the 1993 riots."

Copspeak

"The chowkie was demolished after damage from a BMC project. It had been there since 2001. The contractor had promised to rebuild it, but he didn't keep his promise. We have increased patrolling in the area as it is a strategic location and is the entry point to Dharavi. I don't know about reservation or the legalities, I will need to check the records with BMC," said Suresh Patil, senior inspector, Dharavi police station.

