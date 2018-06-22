Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Benazir Bhutto

Mama's boy

This diarist remembers watching the news on TV in a resort in Odisha. It was 11 years ago and the world stood shocked at the loss of what many considered the last hope for a freer Pakistan.

We recall our Baba lamenting, "How can they kill her?" Yesterday Bhutto would have turned 65. Her son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari wrote in a heartwarming tweet, "Pakistan would have been on a different trajectory had she not been taken from us," as he remembered the leader and shared a lovely pic of them from years ago.

A greener custodian of history

For almost a decade, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS) has been making a conscious effort towards becoming an eco-friendly site. First came the rainwater harvesting system in 2008, and by 2016, the museum had started producing 35 kilowatts of electricity through solar panels installed on its rooftop.



Bittu Sahgal

Next Thursday, CSMVS is launching an environment management certification project, under which it will work towards doubling its solar energy production, making its rainwater harvesting and chiller systems more efficient, and improving waste segregation methods.

The project will be inaugurated by environmental activist and editor, Bittu Sahgal. CSMVS, we are told, is one of the few museums in the world that meets a part of its energy needs on its own — no mean feat, considering it is housed in a heritage building.

Making sense of a roaring affair

How do you make sense of Tiger Woods's phenomenal success and epic fall from grace? Does he deserve sympathy? Or is he more deserving of castigation for being a habitual adulterer, letting down not just his wife, but also fans who looked up to him? The answers to these questions are now revealed in the first major biography on the American golfer's life.



Tiger Woods

Titled eponymously, it is based on over 400 interviews with people who were associated with him, including holding coaches, business partners, or the women he had had affairs with. The publishers are Simon & Schuster, while the authors are Jeff Benedict and Armen Keteyianis. Both are veteran journalists who have left no stone unturned to unravel the mystery of his life. Even Lance Armstrong's doping fiasco, one of modern sport's most controversial stories, probably pales in comparison to how Woods's life turned upside down.

High 5 Gaggan

The World's 50 Best Restaurant list is out and Delhi's Indian Accent features on number 90 (19 on Asia's 50 Best list), while Mumbai Wasabi by Morimoto stands on number 49 on the Asia's 50 Best list.



Gaggan Anand

But it's chef Gaggan Anand's Gaggan in Bangkok which not only bagged pole position on the Asia list but also the fifth position on the world list, the first time in history that a restaurant from Asia made it to the top five. Congratulations!

Ghatkopar foodie

Saransh Goila was spotted loitering in the khau gallis of East Ghatkopar and while he seemed displeased with an otherwise popular pasta, the well-known chef was intrigued by the jewels he found on the street, such as Jaiswal Kaka's sev puri.



Saransh Goila

"On Indian streets you'll find gems with incredible stories of serving consistent good quality food and for decades.," the chef wrote on his Instagram.

Khana Khake Jaana



Shamita Shetty doesn’t seem too pleased with the meal being served on set at a Goregaon studio. Pic/Satej Shinde

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates