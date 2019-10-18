Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Bend it like rahul

Actor Rahul Khanna at a fashion preview in Santacruz West on Thursday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

MAGIC! at IIT Bombay

In 2013, a reggae fusion outfit from Toronto won many hearts as they shot to fame and got people grooving to their track Rude. The video, in tandem with the lyrics, about a boy trying to woo his girlfriend's father, and on finally "marrying her anyway", was even the mushy of the year.

And the catchiest too. Now, MAGIC! will spread some love in Mumbai, where they will make their India debut as the headliners at the annual festival of IIT Bombay, Mood Indigo, on from December 26 to 29. Traditionally a rock-heavy international evening, it's the first time when that a reggae outfit will be the biggest name at the festival. So, are you ready to go back to a college fest for some magic? Say yes, say yes.

We like the sound of this

Late last month, while on his way to a rehearsal at a Khar studio, city-based musician and restaurateur James Miranda, forgot to pick up his expensive trumpet from the auto when he reached his destination. He had paid '1 lakh for the instrument in the UK. Upset, he went to the Khar Police station, which was relatively empty on account of it being a Sunday, "I was sitting there, distraught, as it was my bread and butter, and I was convinced I wouldn't find it, when suddenly constable Ganesh Godse of the Khar Crime Branch approached me and requested me to browse through CCTV camera footage," Miranda told this diarist.



(From left) James Miranda, police constable Ganesh Ghodse, head constable Ramakant Wagh and private crime investigator Sandip Patil

After they identified the autorickshaw, Godse pulled out details from the Mumbai RTO and secured the name, address and vehicle number of the owner, traced the rickshaw to BKC and was able to recover his prized trumpet. All of this was possible within six hours. "I was convinced I was never going to get it back the minute I lost it — at 2.30 pm. At 10.30 pm, Mr Godse gave the trumpet back to me. It made me realise that there are still people out there who care about others. The coolest part is he refused a gift from me, saying that he understood my problem," Miranda concludes.

Couture desserts

This festive season, you don't need to be a bride to brandish Manish Malhotra designs. The celebrity designer has collaborated with Yauatcha for limited-edition haute desserts titled, From Sequins to Macarons. "A natural synergy inspired this creative partnership," Karyna Bajaj, executive director at KA Hospitality, told this diarist. The desserts are a combination of modern and traditional.



Manish Malhotra (right) with Karyna Bajaj (extreme left) at the launch in Khar. Pic/Sameer Markande

"The textural elements in the petit gâteaux mimic fabrics like velvet, and the gold finishes bring out the gold work seen on the creations and fabrics used in our festive collection Maahrumysha. The macarons and petit gâteaux are made using pistachio and coconut. which are embellished and elevated with gold dust and rose petals," said Malhotra. Well, you now know what to gift your label-conscious friends this Diwali.

Going Dutch, the royal way

It was a Thursday morning with a royal touch at the resplendent Raj Bhavan in Walkeshwar. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands met the Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Governor's seaside residence yesterday. King Willem–Alexander told the Governor that India and The Netherlands have shared a long history of trade and co-operation adding that his country has a large population of Indian expats who contribute handsomely to the economy.



The Governor with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands at the Raj Bhavan yesterday

In turn the Governor shared with the royal dignitaries that Maharashtra is the most investment-friendly destination in India. Mumbai was one stop for the Dutch royalty who are currently on a state visit to India on the invitation of President of India Ram Nath Kovind.

Be Insta ready

After the Asiatic Society started their Instagram page, now the iconic KR Cama Oriental Institute to do the same.

Just five posts old, so far they have focused on interesting bits about the history of the institute. Here's hoping more institutions follow suit.

