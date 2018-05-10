Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Selfie maine le li aaj

Singer-songwriter Manasi Scott captures a happy moment with actor Kajal Aggarwal at a fashion soirée in Juhu on Thursday. Pic/Satej Shinde



Varun Grover

Mumbai's funny tadka in Cal

The first week of June will see Kolkata host its first comedy festival. And to add more joys to the City of Joy, a host of comedians from Mumbai will take the stage at the three-day fest. In fact, funnymen from the city - Varun Grover, Abhishek Upmanyu, Kunal Kamra and Vipul Goyal among others - are all set to dominate the line-up; something we had seen at the Bengaluru Comedy Festival in 2017, too. With much of the talent in stand-up from across India making Mumbai its home, we think its high time the city got its own festival.



TM Krishna

Poll gyan from TM Krishna

We usually don't hear music and psephology in the same breath. But when TM Krishna is in the picture, we don't find it surprising either. The revolutionary Carnatic singer recently gave an interesting analysis of the upcoming Karnataka State Assembly Elections on an independent news and opinion blog, which spanned an array of issues. As a Chennai resident, he gave a seat-by-seat lowdown on how the tussle between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over the release of Kaveri water would play out based on who comes to power. Until recently, the results of the upcoming poll were being considered the litmus test for 2019, Krishna said. "[But] one thing that has become clear over the last couple of months is that the BJP's slide has begun irrespective of what happens in Karnataka. It is no more a nationally important election," he elaborated. We'll know how the analysis turns out on May 15, and later, in 2019. But for those who find themselves distant from the issues determining the politics of the southern state, this sure is a good crash course.

Q heads to Cannes

Leading Bollywood stars are working hard to turn heads with their sartorial choices at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. Amidst the fluff and fanfare, critically acclaimed filmmaker Q, known for working with controversial and sensitive subjects, will also be making his debut. He will be participating in the Producer's Network and the Film Market, where he will present his latest feature, Garbage, which was the only Indian film to premiere at Berlinale 2018. It explores the co-relation between sexual violence and political fanaticism in India. Here's hoping that the work leaves an impression at the mega cine event.



Bruce Springsteen aka The Boss

A Boss moment for Gurinder Chadha

Lady Luck, it seems, flashed a wide smile at Gurinder Chadha in 2010. For, she has now revealed that a chance meeting that year with none other than Bruce Springsteen aka The Boss helped her land the rights to some of his songs for Blinded by the Light, her upcoming musical. She met him at the London premiere for Springsteen's film, The Promise, along with Sarfraz Manzoor, on whose book the film is based.



Gurinder Chadha

The Boss had read it, and told Manzoor so. Eyeing the opportunity, Chadha lost no time in proposing that his songs be used for the musical, which is based on a man whose formative years were changed by the tracks. "Sounds good, get in touch with my manager," said the singer. And that was that, with serendipity landing a feather in Chadha's cap.



Louboutin and Lively at the Met Gala. Pic/Getty Images

Louboutin takes Rohit Bal to Met

When it came to choosing Indian designer wear, we'd have imagined that Christian Louboutin would make a dash for Sabyasachi Mukherjee, his close friend and business partner. Instead, the French designer of the signature shiny red-bottomed soles, slipped into a Rohit Bal rouge velvet sherwani, which he wore over a classic tuxedo, when he made an appearance at the Met Gala earlier this week. He arrived with his date for the night, actor Blake Lively, who happens to be a dear friend and constant muse.



Rohit Bal in a file photo at Gulbagh, a fashion showcase in 2015 attended by Louboutin in New Delhi

Interestingly, Louboutin was present at Bal's Spring/Summer 2015 presentation held in New Delhi, titled Gulbagh. The Met sherwani was handpicked after that particular show, which saw garments inspired by the Mughal gardens of Kashmir, we are told. Around Louboutin's neck was a beaded rosary neckpiece by Hanut Singh, to go with the evening's theme of fashion and Catholicism.

