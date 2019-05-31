Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

national

In the clink of an eye

Aditya Kilachand and Sussanne Khan seem in good spirits at the launch of their new property at a Colaba five-star on Wednesday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Look who was behind the mess

Cyrus Sahukar and Mini Mathur may be busy promoting their next web show Mind the Malhotras, but while doing that they're also cooking up some mischief — in celebrity chef Pooja Dhingra's kitchen. Posting a picture of the trio, Sahukar wrote, "had a blast baking some yummy food, had a blast messing up your kitchen".

This diarist then reached out to Dhingra who told us what the two were up to. "We shot a quick promo video where their characters come to my kitchen for a baking workshop. I had a great time with Mini and Cyrus. Cyrus is hilarious and I laughed the entire time. Mini bakes a lot and she was an expert in the kitchen," she shared. And we can only agree with co-producer of the show, Dia Mirza when she said, "The Malhotras are baking cakes and eating them too."

Faking it no more

We've seen Pooja Bedi campaign for unusual, at times unpopular causes like the #MenToo movement, and soon, she will be seen talking about the taboo topic of fake orgasms. When Bedi took to Twitter to make the announcement, pat came a comment from a troll that said "all jobless actresses" are talking about such topics for their livelihood.

Bedi was quick to respond, and suffice to say that it ended the discussion then and there. "It's your job in bed to make sure your woman orgasms... and hopefully she doesn't fake it. Respect for women shows both on Twitter and in bed. Tune in. Learn more," she said.

A broadcast from the past

Globalisation had just reached our shores. The Internet was still a foetus waiting to be born. And Doordarshan had recently lost its mantle as India's only broadcaster. Back in the mid-'90s, Indian television was the biggest source of entertainment in the country, outside of movie halls. Recently, Malaika Arora shared a throwback photo of her on the sets of MTV Loveline, a show she used to host with Cyrus Broacha.

It took us all the way back to the time when VJs were almost as big celebrities as the top film stars of the time. And it wasn't just us. People like Farah Khan, Sanjay Suri, and Sophie Chaudhury, who started off as a VJ herself, commented on how they felt the warm glow of nostalgia, too.

Dhruv's Dilli dil in Mumbai

The Migration Museum started by The Godrej India Culture Lab is an attempt to archive and study migration in contemporary India. Recently, they conducted a fun quiz that encouraged netizens to share their favourite foodie haunts in Mumbai that remind them of home. Actor and writer Dhruv Sehgal, who came into prominence thanks to a popular web series, is an unabashed foodie, and so it wasn't surprising to see him jump in with his two cents on the post. Interestingly, he went on to win the contest with two others, but what was truly striking was how Sehgal — originally from Delhi — has managed to identify a little-known but loved haunt in the city's suburbs.

"Suraj Lama's momos, available in Andheri, are closest to what you get in Delhi. In fact, I think they are better than most places back home. What makes it special is Lama's interest in his own food and you'll often see him tasting the momos. He is keen on feedback and always welcomes you with a smile. Something that so many famous restaurants around us can learn from. It's not just his momos but his demeanour that makes one miss Delhi food less," he shared with this diarist.

Viv-idly remembering Trevor

A toiler in the world of sports journalism bid goodbye yesterday — Trevor Manuel, who served Sportsweek magazine, which came out of this newspaper's presses in the 1970s and 1980s.



The late Trevor Manuel (second from right) with Dilip Vengsarkar (extreme right) at the launch of the new-look Sportsweek in 1988

Trevor, 60, worked extensively with the late Sharad Kotnis (associate editor) and was a backroom hero of the magazine that lasted two decades. In 1983, he was sent to cover the India v West Indies Test at Kanpur with a triple responsibility of striking a deal with Viv Richards for daily columns, putting together the great batsman's analysis and then of course reporting for this newspaper. The deal with Richards was struck with great persistence by Trevor and once Richards got used to his collaborator, he was in no mood to deal with another ghost. We were not surprised. Richards could identity a good man. Or as King Viv would say, "good maan."

