Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Singing the same tune

Sisters Shakti Mohan, Neeti Mohan and Mukti Mohan at a song launch in Bandra on Thursday. Pic/Sameer Markande

Date first, shaadi a little later

To reflect on the woman of 2020, a matrimonial site conducted a survey with 588 Indian women in the age group of 21 and 40. The results reveal that 71 per cent women want to date for six months before marriage and 62 per cent want a courtship.

Another revelation is that only 19 per cent believe that the man earning less than them is a deal breaker. NRI partners are no longer in demand, with only 33 per cent women preferring them. We think 2020 looks brighter already.

Bhonu and bonhomie in Udvada

The third edition of Iranshah Udvada Utsav will be held between December 27 and 29 in Udvada, Gujarat. Celebrating and showcasing different facets of the Zoroastrian faith, the annual event will have talks, food stalls, flea markets, film screenings, heritage walks, performances and a lot more.



Heritage walk in Udvada

Talking about the highlights of the three-day event this year, Dasturji Khurshed Dastoor, head priest of the Parsi Zoroastrian community, member of Minorities Commission and chairman of the foundation for development of Udvada, told this diarist, "The SOAS Institute, UK, is bringing a 4D experience to the festival this year.



Dasturji Khurshed Dastoor, Dr Cyrus Poonawalla and late Arun Jaitley

Through this fascinating visual technology, the young and old can learn about our historic prayers." Eminent members of the community filmmaker Sooni Taraporevala and F1 racer Jehan Daruvala will be felicitated at the festival.

Step out for a good time

We had reported in these pages how a dumpyard on the steps next to St Stephen's Church in Bandra had been turned into a space for community and public art projects earlier this month, with a festival.

The event, Festival@the Steps, is now in progress.



Festival@the Steps Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

"We have had yoga sessions, capoeira and other dance performances. We have also had open-mic sessions and will host a choir performance this weekend, when a special Christmas tree made of marble will be unveiled," Alan Abraham of Abraham John Architects, the firm behind its redevelopment, told this diarist, adding that Saturdays and Sundays are best to drop by.

D for dissent

With students at the forefront of the anti-CAA and NRC protests, the administration of some of the country's liberal arts institutions have maintained a deafening silence — including St Xavier's College. So, Xavierites are speaking out on social media.



Pic/@krodhxaviers Instagram

Along with a statement of solidarity, an Instagram page expressing dissent has also been launched. Posters have been stuck around the campus — even on the doors of the Department of Political Science — bearing the hashtag #WithJMI&AMU. The message to the faculty is clear: practise what you preach.

Indie and under 20? This is for you

The Under 25 Summit, now six years old, is like a Mecca for the country's indie youth. With its growing popularity, the city chapters of the Bangalore-based festival are increasing too. It came to Mumbai a few years ago with the aim of helping the youth discover career opportunities and network, be it in technology, fashion, design or entrepreneurship.



Under 25 summit 2018. Pic/Phalgun KP

But, what comes as a pleasant surprise is that this year, the youth festival's Mumbai chapter will unfold at Babulnath's Wilson College. Set up in 1832, it is one of India's oldest colleges and it's nice to see old institutions open up to youth initiatives such as this one.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates