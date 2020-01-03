Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Terrible twos

And we thought a visit to the salon always brings a smile to the face. Bobby Deol and son Aryaman exit a Juhu salon on Thursday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Young climate activist wins big

Licypriya Kangujam is more than just an 'Indian Greta Thunberg', like she is commonly referred to. As an eight-year-old from Manipur — the youngest climate activist in the world — taking the stage at COP25 in Spain, she has addressed the Prime Minister to enact the climate change law in India.

And now, in a tweet, she posted a picture of herself heading to New Delhi to receive this year's Global Child Prodigy award from none other than Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kailash Satyarthi. "I will dedicate this award to all the young #ClimateStrikers around the globe," she wrote in the post. India could do with many more young champions.

Spreading cheer in 2020

It's safe to say that 2019 wasn't the most positive year in the country's history, what with the situation in Kashmir, the economic downturn and, of course, the anti-CAA protests. That's why it was heartening to see a post that Maria Goretti put up. It read, "I love this idea! Leave a positive word I can carry into 2020 that starts with the first letter of your name."

The VJ-turned-chef told this diarist, "I saw this post on someone else's wall and found it beautiful. I think that even though each and every one of us starts our day with gusto, we still need a little pat, a push, that 'I love you' that keeps you going and adds sunshine to your life." That is a kind thought, and many of Goretti's celebrity friends shared their inputs. Former VJ Shehnaz Treasurywala opted for "smile". Actor Sandhya Mridul went with "sunshine". TV host Gaurav Kapur chose the somewhat offbeat "g-force". But in case you ask what word would the Daily Dossier members vouch for, the answer is, "dance".

Don't forget a tax date

In a bit to make your tax filing journey easier each year, the Income Tax Department has launched The File-It-Yourself Calendar. It's colourful, it's animated and can be downloaded from the Income Tax Department's website.

The calendar marks important dates in the tax filing and return cycles along with public holidays. It also offers nuggets of information on each page, be it the e-filing process, obtaining a PAN card or revising your IT returns form to correct mistakes. The checklist at the end is also quite handy and could well resolve tax-related woes closer to the date of filing. We are keeping a tab on this one!

Listen to these voices

While continued protests against the CAA in different corners of the country have shown the way for over two weeks now, here comes a unique one. Women and members of the trans and queer communities will stand against the CAA, NRC and NPR at Chaityabhoomi in Dadar West today, 6 pm onwards.

The protest will highlight the effects of CAA on these already marginalised groups. The date also coincides with the birth anniversary of Savitribai Phule, a social reformer known as the mother of Indian feminisim. It's time to show up in numbers, and if you are a woman, trans or queer performance artiste, you may also get to take the stage and have your voice heard.

Have a voice, will tweet

We had reported on this page that actor Jaaved Jaaferi had announced his departure from social media following the backlash he received for his views on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In a welcome development, not only has Jaaferi returned to Twitter, but continues to register his protest against the act.

In a tweet, he says, "Can't let depression and ***holes hold me down.. Back to the future!" This diarist also noticed that it isn't just the CAA that Jaaferi questions, but climate change too. His tweets and reposts call attention to the evacuation at Bateman's Bay and the Australian wildfires.

