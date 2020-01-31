Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Oh my godman

Bhagwan Rajneesh's former personal secretary Ma Anand Sheela engages the audience as host Neha Dhupia looks on at a conference in Nariman Point on Thursday. Pic/Atul Kamble

The saree fan

Singer Sona Mohapatra's docu-drama Shut Up Sona will premier at the International Film Festival Rotterdam where she will also perform while draping a saree.

Mohapatra told his diarist about her show, "Everyone here is very excited about my ideas and both my performances — one after the film premiere which is a dramatic flamenco collaboration and the second in the festival finale with an a capella theatre troupe and western classical musicians where I teach how to wear a saree".

A meme theme

The nation wants to know what Arnab Goswami was thinking when Kunal Kamra went on a tirade against him on flight. But no answers are forthcoming yet. Either way, the episode has led to a flurry of memes that take potshots at the TV anchor. One with two panels depicts Goswami on the top one hosting his prime time talk show, with the caption, "When you entertain her, she will be…"

The bottom panel shows a mute Goswami on the flight, with the words, "The moment you propose to her, she will be…" Another has the same combination of pics with "Me during exams" as the caption on the top panel, and "Me during viva" for the one below. Savage stuff.

Inquilab zindabad

There are children who dream of becoming pilots but Ayesha Aziz, a Kashmiri girl who realised her dream by becoming India's youngest ever pilot at 16 with a student pilot's licence. Now 23, she is a commercial pilot with a domestic airline and flies the single-engine Cessna 152 and Cessna 172. Aziz was at the mid-day office yesterday to join in two celebrations: the launch of India's oldest Urdu newspaper Inquilab's website launch and its 81st anniversary.



Pilot Ayesha Aziz speaks at the Inquilab website launch. Pic/Nimesh Dave

She started with an, "adaab" before switching to English to say that this was the first newspaper to be read by her family every morning. Film writer-director Mudassar Aziz followed her as special guest to share that despite going to a fancy SoBo school and speaking "farratedaar angrezi" it was reading Inquilab that kept him in touch with his roots, inspiring him to write his scripts in Urdu.

A student revolutionary

It was during the anti-CAA protests and the JNU attack that a frail, yet determined, young woman came into the limelight. JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh who was at the receiving end of the violence continued to helm the stir despite it.

She will now make an appearance in the city to talk about the role of students in protests at a session at YB Chavan Centre in Nariman Point, called Students as Vanguards, part of Mumbai Collective 2020 that will be held tomorrow. Sharing the podium with Ghosh will be Arfra Abubacker from the Jamia Coordination Committee; Parichay Yadav President, Pondichery University SU; Aisha Kader, general secretary, TISS SU; and Abhishek Nandan, President, Hyderabad Central University SU.

Indian women authors shine

Two Indian authors, both women, have made it to the longlist of the prestigious UK-based Dylan Thomas Prize organised by Swansea University.

Meena Kandasamy's Exquisite Cadavers and Madhuri Vijay's The Far Field have both made the list among seven novels, three poetry collections and two books of short stories. Awarded to authors under the age of 39, it carries a cash prize of £30,000.

