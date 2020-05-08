Mumbai Diary: Friday Dossier

Horsing around

Youngsters on a bike tow a horse along as they ride in Dadar on Thursday. Pic/Ashish Raje

When stories cross borders

At a time when the Internet is our window to the world, Sarmaya, a not-for-profit curated repository of art, has tied up with the NGO Pratham to offer art resources and spread awareness about the vast cultural legacy of India in vernaculars. On its social media accounts, you'll thus find team members narrating the story of the ancient Indian Chera coinage in Malayalam, Marathi and Hindi. "Beyond the boundaries of the Tier-1 cities, interesting content or pedagogy is not available in languages other than English. Since we call ourselves a museum without boundaries, we thought we should create content in the vernacular. Our stories and collections are from all over India. We have such a diverse legacy; it should reach as many people as possible. We're using artifacts from our collection to supplement the storytelling," founder Paul Abraham told this diarist.

CMs, don't forget the arts

Last month, we reported in this section that the Assistance for Disaster Affected Artistes (ADAA) formed by artistes and cultural practitioners Shubha Mudgal, Aneesh Pradhan, Rahul Vohra, Arundhati Ghosh, Sameera Iyengar and Mona Irani, had exceeded its target for donations collected to support artistes hit by the pandemic. Now, the group has appealed to the chief ministers of Indian states with model funding schemes and action plans to support the arts and culture community.

"While several relief schemes have been announced for various sectors, and several individuals and arts organisations are also launching fund raising campaigns and relief measures, finally, it is the government that controls policy matters. Our letter and proposed action plans are gentle reminders to our law and policy makers that along with an economic emergency, the country also faces a cultural emergency," Mudgal told this diarist.

Scripting new beginnings



Catch the Light by Siddharth Chauhan that received the grant

In its constant attempt to bring more Indian LGBTQIA+ content to the fore, Kashish Mumbai International Film Festival (India) is now inviting Indian filmmakers to submit narrative screenplays based on stories from the community for a film production grant, Kashish QDrishti Film Grant 2020.

"The grant has been awarded to films that were in competition for the film festival earlier. This time, we have opened it out for scripts. We have also raised the grant amount to Rs 2 lakh from the earlier Rs 1 lakh," Sridhar Rangayan, festival director, told this diarist. "We want to nurture the LGBTQIA+ film industry and help produce and distribute their content".

Rooting for the raaga

Mumbai Green Raaga by Tender Roots Academy of Performing Arts by Banyan Tree Events in association with Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has taken the online route, too. Having supported young artistes in the past, the web format promises to do the same. They have already made available 15 such videos on their social media. "It can never be the same as a live experience. But we are featuring young talent to the world in inspiring capsules from the archives," Mahesh Babu, founder and MD, Banyan Tree Events, said.

Beard today, gone tomorrow

Musician and chef Sahil Makhija of Headbanger's Kitchen saw people on social media shave off their beards during the lockdown and friends could bet he wouldn't. "They said they'd donate Rs 5,000 if I did. The seed of the idea was sown and I put up a poll on my YouTube channel. I shaved my beard live for COVID-19 relief donations," Makhija told this diarist. He has managed to raise $370 through the live session and Rs 8,500 through a Facebook post about the same. "I will split the amount between charities providing PPEs for doctors, and those catering meals for stranded people," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news