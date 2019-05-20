Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

national

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Ladies's man

Men want to wear purses, they just don't know it, say fashion stylists about this year's hottest trend. Akshay Kumar carries daughter Nitara's rainbow sling while leaving a Middle Eastern restaurant in Juhu, post lunch on Sunday. Pic/Satej Shinde

Monday cheer from Kunal

For two Mondays in a row, we have been spotting some interesting recipes - think sev badam barfi and pizza sunny side up - that Kunal Vijayakar has been sharing on his Instagram page. When we spoke to the food writer and humorist about this development, he said, "I am not a chef, and I don't create recipes. But over the years, I have travelled so much and eaten so much, that I have taken down recipes I came across along the way. Some are recipes I have grown up with, some from friends, and others from my travels. Besides, Monday is a day I hate, and there must be more people like me. So I thought, why not add a little cheer with a picture of food?" We couldn't agree more.

Lifting India's spirits

According to the UN World Happiness Report 2019, India ranks 140 out of 156 countries. And to gain an interesting insight into why happiness eludes one of the world's fastest growing economies, the BBC recently spoke to a panel of stand-up comedians and political satirists, including Aditi Mittal, Akash Banerjee, Rajneesh Kapoor and Sweta Mantrii, for its series Work life India. From responding to questions like whether Indians take themselves too seriously to whether they feel free to take on sensitive topics, the funny men and women spoke about a range of subjects including their professional trajectories. "When we started out... the only payment we got for the longest time was half a plate of garlic bread," recalled Mittal. That was 10 years ago and we are glad India has learnt to pay and laugh since then; a need that doesn't seem to be going anywhere if the report's figures are to be anything to go by.

An East Indian affair to remember

It was The Kaka Baptista East Indian Museum's anniversary yesterday, which the Mobai Gaothan Panchayat observed as East Indian Day. Named after the well-known freedom fighter and activist from the community, the museum in Manori is a repository of East Indian history and culture. The day began with a holy Mass, while the celebrations continued with the St Blaise Band from Vile Parle performing at the venue. There were dance performances and authentic food served at the celebration, which was streamed live on the community's YouTube channel. We also hear there is a new museum announcement in the offing. We'll keep you posted.

A series to make the heart pop

Comic Con India (CCI) has hosted the largest pop-culture conventions across the country - bringing down international stars like Vladimir Furdik who plays the Night King in Game of Thrones (GoT). And today, as the series comes to an end, you can take to watching Comic Con's new web series where the first episode is all about GoT. Hosted by blogger Tania Dutta at a Khar cafe, the five-minute episode presents a wishlist of sorts for potential sequels and prequels of the series. It thus gives audiences a chance to reflect on the previous seasons, and Dutta makes for a compelling narrator. We are excited to see which popular show CCI covers next.

A silent killer

Suffering from depression isn't like having a gaping wound. People have no visual representation of the pain a person is going through, which makes opening up about it even more important. But sadly, what happens all too often is that victims can't bear their trauma and suspend their will to live. The same happened with actor and TV show host Samir Kochhar's (in pic) school friend recently, who - despite having a loving family and successful career in hospitality - decided to end his life. His name's Girish Bhagat, and Kochhar and other friends he was close to have launched a crowdfunding campaign that they hope will help with finances for different activities meant to keep Bhagat's memory alive. These include supporting underprivileged people with mental health issues and providing scholarships in hospitality studies to needy students.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates